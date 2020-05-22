Homeless under lockdown: the forgotten faces of France’s coronavirus nightmare

In this episode of Unreported Europe, Euronews’ Valerie Gauriat reports on the desperate plight of refugees, asylum seekers and migrants in France as the country emerges from lockdown.

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:

Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels