‘Homo Coronavirus’

Fears of a Coronavirus epidemic play into the hands of those who for political, ideological reasons would like to see a return of hard borders in Europe. Elsewhere, the virus is becoming a political football in the US. Finally, sales of Corona beer have slumped.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en