Honduras police stop US-bound migrants before Guatemala border

Police in Honduras have stopped migrants from making their way across the country to the northern border with Guatemala.

They have been stranded in the south since the coronavirus pandemic started and Honduras closed its border with Guatemala. The migrants are trying to make their way north to the United States.

Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat reports.

