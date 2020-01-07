‘Honest mistake’: Pentagon denies plans to withdraw troops from Iraq

The U.S. has made no decision about withdrawing troops from Iraq, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday in response to a letter from a senior military officer that appeared to suggest a withdrawal was underway. The wording was an “honest mistake,” he said.…

