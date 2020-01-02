-
Hong Kong: 1 million march in New Year’s Day anti-govt. rally
Over 1 million protesters took to the streets of Hong Kong in mass anti-government protests on Wednesday.
The New Year’s Day protest saw streets completely blocked by demonstrators carrying banners and signs and calling for “Five demands,” “Not one less.” Riot police were in full force, before the vice chairman of Civil Human Rights Front, Figo Chan, announced to the press that “the police said that some people smashed the bank, HSBC, so we have to disband the march. We are now forced to evacuate the people.”
Millions were seen evacuating before police fired tear gas and detained large swathes of people.
Hong Kong has been rocked by more than six months of anti-government protests triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.
Video ID: 20200101-045
