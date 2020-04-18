Hong Kong activists arrested over last year’s mass protests

Police in Hong Kong have arrested at least 14 pro-democracy activists in connection with the mass protests that rocked the Asian financial hub last year.

They stand accused of illegally organising the largest anti-government protests ever seen there.

Former colonial power Britain says it is concerned about China’s continuing erosion of Hong Kong’s freedoms.

Al Jazeera’s Divya Gopalan reports.

