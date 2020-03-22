Hong Kong: Arrests made as protesters commemorate Yuen Long attack

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters took to the streets in Yuen Long on Saturday to commemorate the seven-month anniversary of the attack that took place at the town’s train station in the summer of 2019.

Footage shows protesters being detained as police try to force back the media recording the arrests.

The Yuen Long attack took place on July 21 2019 when dozens of men wearing white attacked passengers including anti-government protesters at the Yuen Long Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station, resulting in at least 45 injuries.

An alleged delay in the arrival of police to the scene of the incident, and their failure to make immediate arrests, enraged protesters who denounced what they described as police inaction.

Protests have continued to arise sporadically in the city-state since they began nearly a year ago, but have become more muted since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Video ID: 20200321-043

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200321-043

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly