-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Hong Kong: Arrests made as protesters commemorate Yuen Long attack
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Protesters took to the streets in Yuen Long on Saturday to commemorate the seven-month anniversary of the attack that took place at the town’s train station in the summer of 2019.
Footage shows protesters being detained as police try to force back the media recording the arrests.
The Yuen Long attack took place on July 21 2019 when dozens of men wearing white attacked passengers including anti-government protesters at the Yuen Long Mass Transit Railway (MTR) station, resulting in at least 45 injuries.
An alleged delay in the arrival of police to the scene of the incident, and their failure to make immediate arrests, enraged protesters who denounced what they described as police inaction.
Protests have continued to arise sporadically in the city-state since they began nearly a year ago, but have become more muted since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Video ID: 20200321-043
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200321-043
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly