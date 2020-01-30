Hong Kong braces for spreading of coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak which has killed 170 people and infected thousands across mainland China has now spread to every part of the country.

It comes as the World Health Organization prepares to hold another urgent meeting later on Thursday, to decide whether the outbreak should be considered a global emergency.

Al Jazeera’s Wayne Hay has more from Hong Kong.

