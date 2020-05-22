Hong Kong: Carrie Lam backs China”s plans for national security law

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced her government’s backing of mainland China’s efforts to enact national security legislation for the territory, during a press briefing in Hong Kong on Friday.

“The NPC (Chinese National People’s Congress) standing committee has been authorised to make the laws and the law will be included in Annex III to the Basic Law, and it will be promulgated and applied in Hong Kong,” confirmed Lam.

She further added: “Hong Kong will remain to be a very free society where freedoms of expression, freedom of protest, freedom of journalism will stay because these are the core values of Hong Kong and are very much protected by the basic law.”

