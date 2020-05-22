-
UK imposes 14-day traveler quarantine as Europe loosens restrictions | DW News - 9 hours ago
-
Calls for Cummings to resign after lockdown travel – Covid-19: Top stories this morning – BBC - 11 hours ago
-
Is video calling your friends terrible? | The Mash Report – BBC - 11 hours ago
-
Brazil’s total Covid-19 cases surpass 330,000 as WHO calls South America ‘a new epicenter’ - 11 hours ago
-
‘I saw so much smoke and fire’: Survivor recalls aftermath of Pakistan jet crash - 11 hours ago
-
Video of cabinet meeting puts Brazil’s Bolsonaro under fire - 12 hours ago
-
Yemen’s health system ‘has collapsed’ as coronavirus spreads: UN - 13 hours ago
-
ILO chief: Workers in informal economy face ‘utter destitution’ | Talk to Al Jazeera - 13 hours ago
-
WHO says South America new coronavirus ‘epicentre’ - 13 hours ago
-
Curtains for Hong Kong’s special status? China makes its move - 21 hours ago
Hong Kong: Carrie Lam backs China”s plans for national security law
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced her government’s backing of mainland China’s efforts to enact national security legislation for the territory, during a press briefing in Hong Kong on Friday.
“The NPC (Chinese National People’s Congress) standing committee has been authorised to make the laws and the law will be included in Annex III to the Basic Law, and it will be promulgated and applied in Hong Kong,” confirmed Lam.
She further added: “Hong Kong will remain to be a very free society where freedoms of expression, freedom of protest, freedom of journalism will stay because these are the core values of Hong Kong and are very much protected by the basic law.”
Video ID: 20200522-048
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200522-048
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly