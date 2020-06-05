-
US protests: Memorial service for George Floyd +++ Trump threats rebuked | DW News - 48 mins ago
-
Iran infections: Record number of new cases prompts fears of a renewed crisis - 2 hours ago
-
EU financial recovery: ECB expands bond programme and German stimulus package applauded - 2 hours ago
-
Europe’s ‘new normal’: Countries adopt social distancing precautions into summer plans - 2 hours ago
-
German prosecutors think missing British girl Madeleine McCann is dead - 2 hours ago
-
US protests continue: Thousands march peacefully through Washington DC - 2 hours ago
-
George Floyd: ‘Pandemic of racism’ led to his death, memorial told – Top stories this morning – BBC - 3 hours ago
-
Brazil overtakes Italy as country with third-highest Covid-19 death toll - 3 hours ago
-
Hong Kong/ China : compagnies will have to choose a side - 9 hours ago
-
Our spring wildlife webcams live! 🐤🦊🐿 – Thu 4 June – Springwatch – BBC - 10 hours ago
Hong Kong/ China : compagnies will have to choose a side
#china #hong kong #economy
« Compagnies will increasingly be stuck between these two forces, and they will be forced to take sides. This will be the time for extraordinary leaders to stand out. That means people who are ready to take short term losses. The big question is: can corporates who are only focused on bottom line survive? And probably the answer is increasingly no»
André Loesekrug-Pietri, founder, ACapital
