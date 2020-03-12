-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Hong Kong: Customised face masks fill the void as pharmacies out of stock
Sellers and owners of shops at the Sham Shui Po’s textile market in Hong Kong, spoke on camera on Wednesday, about the people’s increased interest in buying reusable face masks to protect against the novel coronavirus, due to the shortage of regular sanitary masks.
Footage shows people buying the masks, as well as the shop owner Kenneth Tsang speaking about the masks and the production and selling process.
“We still can get a product from China now, but [things] are still not very normal. The delivery day will take longer than normal,” he said.
Since four weeks ago, shops at Sham Shui Po’s textile market have started selling textile masks as a prevention against COVID-19, which are reusable alternative to regular sanitary masks.
“Not too many overseas people come here, so that’s why pieces for fabrics are best known now,” explained Tsang.
The textile masks sell for 20 HKD (€2.28, $2.57) each and the set of re-changeable filters for 10 HKD (€1,14, $1.29).
