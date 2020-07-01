-
Hong Kong police enforces first arrests under new security law | DW News - 16 hours ago
Macron says new tactics ‘shifted the dynamic’ in Sahel fight - 17 hours ago
UK care homes lawsuit: Government sued for how it handled coronavirus in nursing homes - 17 hours ago
Hong Kong democracy: China legislation met with concern from abroad, defiance at home - 17 hours ago
Russia commission announces first results of vote on reforms - 17 hours ago
Coronavirus clusters: Authorities work to contain localised outbreak in several European countries - 17 hours ago
Europe reopens: Bloc lifts travel restrictions for visitors from 15 non-EU countries - 17 hours ago
Covid-19 crisis: ‘South Europe not as resilient as northern economies’ - 17 hours ago
€750 billion recovery plan: Is it enough? - 17 hours ago
Sudan protesters return to streets to demand more reforms - 17 hours ago
Hong Kong democracy: China legislation met with concern from abroad, defiance at home
On the streets in defiance of the new law – Demonstrators in Hong Kong risk a life sentence to protest against Beijing’s new security law.
