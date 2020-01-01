Hong Kong demonstrators demand autonomy from China

Tens of thousands of people are taking part in a New Year’s Day march in Hong Kong.

Police have approved the latest rally – and called for it to remain peaceful.

The demonstrators’ demands include greater autonomy from China and an inquiry into alleged police brutality.

The protests started in June in response to a now-scrapped extradition bill.

Al Jazeera’s Divya Gopalan reports from Hong Kong.

