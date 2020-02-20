-
Hong Kong: Diamond Princess passengers arrive in Hong Kong for quarantine
Hong Kong passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship arrived in the Chinese territory on Thursday on a charter flight for a two-week quarantine.
Passengers wearing masks can be seen exiting the aircraft as medical personnel escorted them to buses.
According to media reports, some 106 Hong Kong nationals were flown back from Japan, while others still await medical results in Japan.
There are reportedly 352 Hongkongers onboard the Diamond Princess ship docked in Yokohama, where 55 of them tested positive for the virus among the 621 confirmed cases aboard.
While 53 Hong Kong citizens who have tested positive for the virus will remain in Japan for treatment, the remaining healthy passengers are expected to be repatriated in the coming days.
According to the latest report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the COVID-19 has claimed more than 2,000 lives and infected more than 75,000 worldwide.
