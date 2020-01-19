Hong Kong: Does China budge towards the protesters demands? | DW News

Ia a speech to the Legislative Council Carrie Lam suggested ‘one country, two systems’ could continue beyond 2047. Meanwhile the Hong Kong protests continued. Police have fired tear gas in a public park as thousands of protesters participate in another anti-government rally.

The demonstrators are continuing their calls for democratic reforms and against alleged police brutality. Organisers describe tis Sundays march as a “universal siege on Communists” and are urging the international community to sanction Hong Kong’s government. Protests in the territory have been ongoing for months.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#HongKong