Hong Kong: Does China budge towards the protesters demands? | DW News
Ia a speech to the Legislative Council Carrie Lam suggested ‘one country, two systems’ could continue beyond 2047. Meanwhile the Hong Kong protests continued. Police have fired tear gas in a public park as thousands of protesters participate in another anti-government rally.
The demonstrators are continuing their calls for democratic reforms and against alleged police brutality. Organisers describe tis Sundays march as a “universal siege on Communists” and are urging the international community to sanction Hong Kong’s government. Protests in the territory have been ongoing for months.
