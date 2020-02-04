Hong Kong: First HK coronavirus fatality had pre-existing conditions – Health Dept

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The first person to die of the deadly new coronavirus in Hong Kong had “diabetes melitus” and was already being treated for pneumonia at the time of his death, according to a Hong Kong health department official who spoke in the city on Tuesday.

Hospital Authority Chief Manager (Quality & Standards) Dr Lau Ka-hin said the patient’s cause of death was not fully clear due to “the sudden onset of the deterioration and failed resuscitation this morning.”

“It is our usual practice is to refer the patient to the coroner for further investigation, whether the patient will have autopsy will be determined by the coroner and also the cause of death can be found by the coroner,” Lau added.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases in Hong Kong has also risen to 17 according to Chuang Shuk-kwan the Head of Communicable Disease Branch at the Centre for Health Protection.

“We now have 17 confirmed cases, compared with other regions, it seems that there are too many cases, in terms of epidemiological characteristics these 4 cases are likely to be local infection cases, these hidden infections are likely in communities, we can’t rule out the spread of large infections,” said Chuang.

She added that the 16th and 17th confirmed cases indicate there is significant risk of “community transmission” in Hong Kong.

Chinese health officials confirmed earlier on Tuesday that the number of fatalities has reached 425, with more than 20,000 infected in China alone. Two people outside mainland China have also died from the coronavirus, one in the Philippines on Sunday and the aforementioned 39-year-old in Hong Kong on Tuesday.

More than 150 cases have been confirmed worldwide across 27 countries, including Germany, France, the UK, Canada and the US.

