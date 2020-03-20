-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Hong Kong: Fleet of robots deployed to disinfect metro of coronavirus
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hong Kong’s Mass Transit Railway (MTR) metro has rolled out a fleet of robots to help disinfect carriages and stations in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The robots spray a hydrogen peroxide solution as they move through the trains and along platforms.
They can either be controlled remotely, as seen in the footage, or given a pre-set route to follow through areas that may have been contaminated with the virus.
“We are the first railway using these hydrogen peroxide robots and we proved that the disinfection is effective,” says MTR operations director Tony Lee.
According to MTR, the robots, which cost HK$1 million (about $130,000) apiece, will not replace the regular human cleaning staff.
Hong Kong saw a sudden spike of 48 COVID-19 cases this Friday. The total number of cases are now 256.
Video ID: 20200320-043
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200320-043
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly