Hong Kong: Government introduces additional temperature screenings over coronavirus concerns
Hong Kong’s Head of Department of Health Dr. Constance Chan said that temperature screening machines were installed at the airport and main railway station to help detect new cases of coronavirus infection, during a press conference in Hong Kong on Monday.
Chan said, “in addition to the temperature screening machine we have added hand-held temperature screening checking for every passenger who took the two high-speed train from Wuhan city so that was an additional measure.”
“Given the latest development from Wuhan and also from other places in China as well as the confirmed cases that were reported in Japan, in Thailand and also in Korea I think Hong Kong has to be well prepared and we have been well prepared since day one,” Hong Kong’s Secretary for Food and Health Professor Sophia Chan said.
She added, “We also listened to our experts’ assessment and also, they have confirmed that the direction of our prevention and also the precautionary measures right now are in the right direction.”
Last week, an outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by a newly emerging coronavirus was reported in the central Chinese town of Wuhan. Since then, three people have died and more than 200 people were reportedly infected.
The World Health Organisation said preliminary epidemiological investigations had found most cases were in people who either worked at or were frequent visitors to Wuhan’s Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market.
Reports say, although the outbreak started in Wuhan cases has also been detected in Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen in China, as well as in Japan, Thailand and South Korea.
