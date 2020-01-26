-
Hong Kong: Health officials confirm sixth case of coronavirus
Hong Kong’s health officials confirmed a sixth case of the new coronavirus in the territory, during a press conference in the city-state on Sunday.
“We have traced [his] household contacts, but we will also trace the high-speed railway, the two railways on 23rd of January, from G1035, the second cart, and G407 from Shenzhen to West Kowloon Station, the front carriage,” said Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch of the Centre for Health Protection.
“Currently, we are using two rows in front of and two rows behind his seat, so potentially there will be quite a number of contacts.”
Hospital Authority director Dr Chung Kin lai said that “as a team we are trying to do what we can to contain the virus.”
There are over 1,000 confirmed cases of the newly emerging coronavirus, which has killed at least 41 people, with cases spreading across China and, increasingly, around the world. An outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the newly emerging coronavirus – also known as 2019-nCoV – was first reported in Wuhan, China, in December 2019.
