Hong Kong: Healthcare workers hold strike to demand China border closures

Striking healthcare workers gathered outside a hospital in Hong Kong on Monday to call for the closure of the territory’s border crossings with mainland China, in order to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

As protesting healthcare workers rallied outside Tuen Mun hospital on Monday, residents were seen queuing up to have their temperature checked at the facility. Demonstrators held banners with slogans such as “HA staff on strike” and “Save HK now. I am HA staff on strike.” The five-day strike was called for by the Hospital Authority (HA) Employees Alliance, a local union. The first wave of the action will reportedly involve non-essential staff.

“Today we come out and we want to urge the Hong Kong government to adopt some measures to prevent the deterioration of the current situation. We are worried about the spread of the disease so we come out and we hope the Hong Kong government can protect Hong Kong citizens,” said a striking worker.

“And we are happy to gather all the healthcare professional staff here today and stand for our demands and hope that the government help us to protect our citizens and close the [border] gates immediately.”

Also on Monday, Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced new border closures in relation to the Wuhan virus, with all but two land crossings with mainland China set to close.

So far, the disease has claimed the lives of 360 people in mainland China, according to Chinese authorities on Monday.

