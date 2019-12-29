Hong Kong: Hundreds hold anti-government protest despite heavy rain

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of anti-government protesters held a rally at Central Hong Kong’s Edinburgh Place on Sunday.

Activists created a large banner illustrating the timeline of the protest movement which is approaching the seven-month-mark. Participants were seen writing down messages of support and encouragement.

Despite heavy rain, the protesters met the sunset on the square, showing their support to the activists speaking and singing from the stage.

One of the speakers repudiated police brutality, saying it “triggers more and more peaceful non-violent protesters to stand up against the government.”

Hong Kong has been rocked by more than six months of anti-government protests triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.

Video ID: 20191229-020

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191229-020

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly