-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Hong Kong: Hundreds hold anti-government protest despite heavy rain
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds of anti-government protesters held a rally at Central Hong Kong’s Edinburgh Place on Sunday.
Activists created a large banner illustrating the timeline of the protest movement which is approaching the seven-month-mark. Participants were seen writing down messages of support and encouragement.
Despite heavy rain, the protesters met the sunset on the square, showing their support to the activists speaking and singing from the stage.
One of the speakers repudiated police brutality, saying it “triggers more and more peaceful non-violent protesters to stand up against the government.”
Hong Kong has been rocked by more than six months of anti-government protests triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.
Video ID: 20191229-020
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191229-020
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly