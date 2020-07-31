Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam delays elections citing coronavirus | DW News

Hong Kong just announced that September’s legislative council elections will be delayed. Leader Carrie Lam cited the spike in coronavirus cases as the reason. The vote would have been Hong Kong’s first since a contraversial security law was brought into effect. Opposition lawmakers accuse the government of using the outbreak to slow their pro-democracy movement. Many candidates were banned from running, including activist Joshua Wong.

