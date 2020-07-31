-
Russia: Kremlin hopes for speedy release of Russian citizens detained in Minsk - 17 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters demand justice for Vanessa Guillen in Washington - 17 hours ago
-
Bosnia and Herzegovina: Sarajevo celebrates Eid Al-Adha amid COVID-19 pandemic - 17 hours ago
-
Uruguay: Protesters don costume for rally against budget cuts in Montevideo - 17 hours ago
-
USA: Protesters rally outside courthouse as feds withdraw - 17 hours ago
-
How are Sudan’s youth the driving force behind the country’s film revival? - 17 hours ago
-
Thailand plastic waste: Turning old fishing nets into mask - 18 hours ago
-
US economy has worst-ever quarter with epic 32.9% dive in Q2 GDP - 18 hours ago
-
Rally for opposition leader in Belarus draws huge crowd - 18 hours ago
-
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam delays elections citing coronavirus | DW News - 18 hours ago
Hong Kong just announced that September’s legislative council elections will be delayed. Leader Carrie Lam cited the spike in coronavirus cases as the reason. The vote would have been Hong Kong’s first since a contraversial security law was brought into effect. Opposition lawmakers accuse the government of using the outbreak to slow their pro-democracy movement. Many candidates were banned from running, including activist Joshua Wong.
