Hong Kong media tycoon arrested over joining unlawful protest
Hong Kong police on April 18 arrested at least 14 veteran pro-democracy lawmakers, activists and a media tycoon on Saturday on charges of joining unlawful protests last year calling for reforms.
Among those arrested were 81-year-old activist and former lawmaker Martin Lee and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily.