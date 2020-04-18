Share
0 0 0 0

Hong Kong media tycoon arrested over joining unlawful protest

4 hours ago

Hong Kong police on April 18 arrested at least 14 veteran pro-democracy lawmakers, activists and a media tycoon on Saturday on charges of joining unlawful protests last year calling for reforms.
Among those arrested were 81-year-old activist and former lawmaker Martin Lee and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who founded local newspaper Apple Daily.

Leave a Comment