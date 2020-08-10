Hong Kong: Media tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hong Kong police arrested media tycoon and founder of Apple Daily Jimmy Lai and raided the company’s headquarters on Monday in what has become the highest-profile use of the new and controversial national security law imposed by Beijing.

