Hong Kong movement drives Taiwan pro-independence support

about 1 hour ago

In Taiwan, opinion polls suggest incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen is ahead of her challenger in Saturday’s elections.
The Taiwanese have been closely watching the crackdown on anti-government protesters in nearby Hong Kong.
Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Taipei.

