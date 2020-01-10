Hong Kong movement drives Taiwan pro-independence support

In Taiwan, opinion polls suggest incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen is ahead of her challenger in Saturday’s elections.

The Taiwanese have been closely watching the crackdown on anti-government protesters in nearby Hong Kong.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Taipei.

