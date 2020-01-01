Hong Kong: New Year starts with opposition protest marches

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of people took to the streets of Hong Kong on Wednesday morning to show that they would keep up pressure on the Beijing-backed government in 2020.

Demonstrators dressed in black marched with raised hands through the city’s downtown.

Hong Kong has been rocked by more than six months of anti-government protests triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.

