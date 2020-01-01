-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Hong Kong: New Year”s protesters cause disruption with cling film and road fires
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Protests in Hong Kong continued to rage on with protesters forming a human chain and blocking the road with cling film on Wednesday, with celebrations ringing in the New Year taking place just hours before.
Footage shows police vehicles driving through the cling film barriers before arresting people as the streets were burning. Water cannons were also dispersed as riot police attended the rally to arrest people. According to local reports, 1,000 protesters attended the demonstration on New Year’s Day.
Hong Kong has been rocked by more than six months of anti-government protests triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.
Video ID: 20191231-038
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191231-038
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly