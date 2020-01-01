Hong Kong: New Year”s protesters cause disruption with cling film and road fires

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protests in Hong Kong continued to rage on with protesters forming a human chain and blocking the road with cling film on Wednesday, with celebrations ringing in the New Year taking place just hours before.

Footage shows police vehicles driving through the cling film barriers before arresting people as the streets were burning. Water cannons were also dispersed as riot police attended the rally to arrest people. According to local reports, 1,000 protesters attended the demonstration on New Year’s Day.

Hong Kong has been rocked by more than six months of anti-government protests triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.

Video ID: 20191231-038

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191231-038

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly