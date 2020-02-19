-
Hong Kong: Not enough protective equipment for medical workers, citizens group claims
A group of anonymous citizens said that there is a severe lack of personal protection equipment in Hong Kong hospitals during a press conference on Wednesday.
The group, calling itself “The Citizen’s Press,” says that the information given by government officials is uncertain at best and often times misleading.
“Earlier, chief executive Carrie Lam claimed that only 30-40 percent of the public hospital stock is currently in use but no one is really sure about that number as it is the product of run-down budget and manpower cuts at the general medicine unit,” said the main speaker at the conference who did not want to be named.
“Citizens’ press conference held a mass survey on this subject earlier this month and discovered the scandalous lack of personal protective equipment in public hospitals,” he further added.
Professor Joseph Lee Kok-long, a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong representing the Health Services functional constituency, was also among the speakers. Kok-long explained that the bare minimum for each health official working in hospitals with the sick would to “have at least two surgical face masks, two N95 masks, and four sets of PPE (personal protective equipment)”.
The novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, killed more than 2,000, with at least 75,000 were infected worldwide.
