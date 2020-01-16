Hong Kong: “One country, two systems” still possible beyond 2047 – Lam

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said that the ‘one country, two systems’ could endure beyond its 2047 deadline, during a session of the city-state’s Legislative Council on Thursday.

“Only if we insist on implementing the ‘one country two systems’ principle and practice it continuously and fully, and this is in the interest of Hong Kong people, then I think there will be enough grounds to believe that ‘one country, two systems’ can move ahead smoothly and there would be no change after 2047,” said Lam.

“We have to uphold the principle of ‘one country’ and only by doing this, ‘one country, two systems’ has a chance to move forward smoothly.”

During the session, Democratic Party lawmakers called on Lam to set up “an independent inquiry committee.”

“As a chief executive, you allow police brutality, don’t protect people, don’t investigate the police, don’t respond to [the] ‘Five demands’, don’t solve the problems of society, where’s the public dialogue?,” said the Democratic Party’s Andrew Wan Siu-kin.

Hong Kong was handed over to China by Britain in 1997 under the ‘one country, two systems’ constitutional principle, which is set to expire in 2047. The framework allows Hong Kong to retain its own administrative and economic systems, independent from mainland China.

Hong Kong has however been rocked by more than six months of anti-government protests triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.

