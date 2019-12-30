-
Hong Kong: Police accuse anti-government protesters of “terrorising the public”
Hong Kong police accused anti-government protesters were ‘terrorising the public’ with ongoing demonstrations. The statement came from Kwok Ka-chuen, the Chief Superintendent of Hong Kong Police from the Public Relations Branch, during a press conference in Hong Kong on Monday.
“Rioters are terrorising the public with their child-like tactics. Whoever disagrees with their violence will be met with violence,” said Kwok Ka-chuen, before adding that the police condemned such actions.
The Chief Superintendent also mentioned the clashes between protesters and police that took place in shopping centres over the weekend, and reported that 34 people were arrested on charges of ‘unlawful assembly, loitering and assaulting police officers.’
Kwok Ka-chuen also said he believed that “most citizens are fed up with this ongoing social unrest and long for peace and stability.”
“Let us kick start 2020 with peace and get Hong Kong back on the right check,” he concluded.
Hong Kong has been rocked by more than six months of anti-government protests triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.
