Hong Kong police arrest 15 pro-democracy activists and lawmakers | DW News

In Hong Kong now where police have arrested 15 high-profile democracy campaigners in connection to the massive protests last year. The arrests include activists, lawmakers and the owner of an anti-establishment newspaper. Among those arrested were Martin Lee, founder of Hong Kon’s Democratic Party. They are accused of either taking part in protests or publicizing them. Hong Kong was shaken by widespread street protests in 2019, sparked by a now-abandoned proposal to allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland. DW spoke with Lo Kin-Hei, vice-chair of the Democratic Party of Hong Kong, about the arrests.

