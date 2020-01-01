Hong Kong: Police arrest ‘around 400’ at anti-govt. New Year protests

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A police spokesperson confirmed the arrest of ‘around 400’ people at a New Year’s demonstration in Hong Kong on Wednesday.

Senior Police Superintendent Ng Lok-chun blamed the “radical” protesters for not conducting the demonstration “in a safe and orderly manner.” He insisted that police did not use force for one and a half hours after the organiser made the announcement to end the protest, and said “the reason for using force at that time is because some of the rioters were throwing petrol bombs at our officers.”

Before the protest “police already arrested five persons for possession of offensive weapons, which include batons, extendable batons, hammers, spanners, and also some metal nails.”

The spokesperson admitted there is a possibility that a few of the arrested “are not involved” and promised a speedy and unconditional release when the police have carried out their investigation.

Two shops, a bank and a coffee shop were vandalised in a protest that saw demonstrators using cling film to block streets. Police responded with water cannons and tear gas.

Hong Kong has been rocked by more than six months of anti-government protests triggered by the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.

