Hong Kong: Police call for “end to violence” amid ongoing protests

Hong Kong police have called for an “end to violence” amid ongoing protests. The comment was made by Kwok Ka-chuen, the Chief Superintendent of Hong Kong Police from the Public Relations Branch, during a press conference held in Hong Kong on Monday.

Kwok Ka-chuen said that the protests “have pushed our rule of law to the brink of total collapse” and stated that a “significant increase in the number of hard crimes, including burglary, arson and armed robberies” have been noted since June.

The Chief Superintendent also mentioned the arrests of a man who fired a shot at the police in Thai Po last Friday, and another incident involving protesters throwing “hard objects” at police officers in Edinburgh Place in Central on Sunday.

“Social unrest and rioting have punched Hong Kong into a chaotic panic situation over the past six months,” he said, before adding “please, stop challenging the rule of law. It’s high time we put an end to violence for good.”

Hong Kong has been rocked by protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill since March. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.

