Hong Kong police enforces first arrests under new security law | DW News

Hong Kong police have used water cannon to disperse activists protesting against the new security law imposed on the territory by Beijing.

The demonstrators had gathered in the Causeway Bay shopping district, where police warned them that they might face arrest and prosecution for displaying pro-independence banners. Dozens of arrests were made. Then a water cannon drove up and began dispersing the protesters. The new security law targets secession, subversion and terrorism, with punishments of up to life in prison.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#HongKong #China #SecurityLaw