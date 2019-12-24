Share
Hong Kong police use tear gas, batons in Christmas Eve clashes with protesters

Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as anti-government rallies escalated into chaos on Christmas Eve.

