Hong Kong prepares to quarantine those arriving from China

The mandatory 14-day quarantine of all people arriving in Hong Kong, including its own citizens, from across the border, will not begin until Saturday.

It followed public pressure for authorities to close the border with China over the new coronavirus epidemic.

Al Jazeera’s Adrian Brown sent this report from Hong Kong.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #HongKong #China #Coronavirus