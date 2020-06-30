-
Hong Kong protest to go ahead despite new law
Protestors in Hong Kong joining a march planned for Wednesday will likely be the first to be impacted by a controversial new security bill passed by Beijing that takes effect today. FRANCE 24 correspondent Oliver Farry explains.
