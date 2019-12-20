Hong Kong: Protesters call for release of jailed activists outside detention centre

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters rallied outside the Lai Chi Kok detention centre in Hong Kong on Friday to demand the release of jailed anti-government demonstrators held inside the facility.

Protesters held signs with slogans such as “liberate Hong Kong, time of revolution” and “history will judge.” They also sang the ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ protest anthem while holding up lit smartphones in solidarity with those being held inside the detention centre.

Claudia Mo, a lawmaker in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, addressed the rally in support of the protesters’ demands. “The Hong Kong turmoil is a question of conscience, we are fighting for what’s right, we are basically wanting what we deserve. We want pro-democracy and we have reached a point of no return so we will fight on,” she said.

Hong Kong has been rocked by protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill since March. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.

