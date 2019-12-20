-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Hong Kong: Protesters call for release of jailed activists outside detention centre
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Protesters rallied outside the Lai Chi Kok detention centre in Hong Kong on Friday to demand the release of jailed anti-government demonstrators held inside the facility.
Protesters held signs with slogans such as “liberate Hong Kong, time of revolution” and “history will judge.” They also sang the ‘Glory to Hong Kong’ protest anthem while holding up lit smartphones in solidarity with those being held inside the detention centre.
Claudia Mo, a lawmaker in Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, addressed the rally in support of the protesters’ demands. “The Hong Kong turmoil is a question of conscience, we are fighting for what’s right, we are basically wanting what we deserve. We want pro-democracy and we have reached a point of no return so we will fight on,” she said.
Hong Kong has been rocked by protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill since March. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.
Video ID: 20191220-055
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191220-055
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly