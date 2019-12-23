-
Hong Kong: Protesters denounce “politically-charged financial crackdown” on fundraiser
Hundreds of protesters rallied on Edinburgh Square, in Hong Kong on Monday, as they condemned a recent decision by the police to shut down a fundraiser platform for protesters.
“The main themes of the rally today is to raise international attention, of the police’s politically-charged financial crackdown on Spark Alliance and their threat to freeze their fund raised for protesters on the unfounded grounds of money-laundering,” said Spark Alliance spokesperson.
Footage shows protesters rallying on the harborside plaza, waving flags and holding banners denouncing the government and the Chinese authorities in Beijing. The protesters were also filmed shining lights from their phones and singing “Glory to Hong Kong.”
Hong Kong has been rocked by protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill since March. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.
