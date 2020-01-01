Hong Kong protesters disrupt New Year’s Eve celebrations

Hong Kong’s New Year celebrations were scaled back due to security concerns amid months of violent anti-government protests.

Thousands still gathered across the financial hub, including along the waterfront, calling for greater freedom from Beijing.

Al Jazeera’s Divya Gopalan reports from Hong Kong.

