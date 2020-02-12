-
Hong Kong: Protesters oppose location for proposed COVID-19 clinic
A large group of protesters took to the streets near Wong Tai Sing road in Hong Kong on Wednesday, to decry the government’s proposed plan to designate a public clinic in the neighbourhood as treatment centre for COVID-19 patients.
Protesters wearing masks gathered near the site, while police officers were deployed to maintain public order.
“We hope that the government can find a place, or another clinic more further away from the urban city”, said one protester.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 1,100 lives and with more than 45,000 people infected around the world.
