Hong Kong: Protesters oppose location for proposed COVID-19 clinic

A large group of protesters took to the streets near Wong Tai Sing road in Hong Kong on Wednesday, to decry the government’s proposed plan to designate a public clinic in the neighbourhood as treatment centre for COVID-19 patients.

Protesters wearing masks gathered near the site, while police officers were deployed to maintain public order.

“We hope that the government can find a place, or another clinic more further away from the urban city”, said one protester.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has claimed more than 1,100 lives and with more than 45,000 people infected around the world.

