Hong Kong protesters seek refuge abroad | DW News

Hong Kong has been rocked by anti-government protests since last June. More than 8000 people have been arrested and hundreds of protesters have fled to evade prosecution. The majority of them have found refuge in Taiwan. With Beijing pushing for a controversial national security law for Hong Kong, it’s likely more protesters will take the same path.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to offer millions of Hong Kong residents a pathway to UK citizenship if China imposes the new security law which would clapm down on human rights. The territory was promised a high degree of autonomy and rights under the terms of a 1997 handover treaty from Britain to China in 1997.

