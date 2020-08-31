-
Israel and United Arab Emirates continue to normalize relations | DW News - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds presser following eventful anti-lockdown protest in Berlin - 2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong Protests | Between Us - 2 hours ago
-
Lebanon establishment tasks Mustapha Adib with forming new gov’t - 3 hours ago
-
Sceptics wary of Hong Kong COVID testing programme China funded - 3 hours ago
-
Meditation under freezing water – Japan offers Buddhist cure for uncertain times of COVID - 3 hours ago
-
Lebanon crisis: Who is Mustafa Adib? - 3 hours ago
-
Sudan signs peace deal with rebel groups from Darfur - 3 hours ago
-
US-Israeli flight with Kushner on board takes off for UAE after normalisation deal - 4 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Hariri nominates ambassdor to Germany as new PM after talks with president - 4 hours ago
Hong Kong Protests | Between Us
“As a local, I share the same sentiment with most of the Hong Kong people. I feel angry. I feel disappointed.” For Al Jazeera’s Bertha Wang, covering the pro-democracy movement has been one of the hardest experiences of her life.
Subscribe to our channel http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
#HongKongProtests
#AljazeeraNews