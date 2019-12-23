Hong Kong protests: some business thrive as movement spreads

Hong Kong’s economy has been battered by the continuing street protests, now in their sixth month.

The self-governing Chinese territory officially slipped into its first recession in a decade in November.

However, where many businesses have closed shop, a few companies have actually seen a commercial opportunity.

Al Jazeera’s Sarah Clarke reports from Hong Kong.

