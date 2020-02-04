Hong Kong records first death as medical workers strike over China shutdown demands

Hong Kong reported its first death from the China coronavirus Tuesday as hospitals cut services due a strike by medical workers demanding the border with mainland China be completely shut. The toll in the mainland meanwhile continued to mount with 425 deaths and more than 20,000 confirmed infections announced Tuesday.

