Hong Kong rings in 2020 with New Year’s protest | DW News

One of the biggest news stories of 2019 was the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. And there’s no sign of an end to the demonstrations, going into the New Year. An anti-government march has been broken up by police after scuffles broke out between protesters and riot police. Tens of thousands of demonstrators had taken to the streets for a largely peaceful New Year’s Day rally against China’s growing influence and the erosion of civil liberties in the territory.

