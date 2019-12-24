Hong Kong: Riot police patrol streets as major anti-govt protest expected

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A heavy police presence could be seen in Hong Kong, on Tuesday, as thousands of people were expected to hit the streets to protest against the government.

Hong Kong has been rocked by protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill since March. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.

