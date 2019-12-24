-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Hong Kong: Riot police patrol streets as major anti-govt protest expected
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
A heavy police presence could be seen in Hong Kong, on Tuesday, as thousands of people were expected to hit the streets to protest against the government.
Hong Kong has been rocked by protests sparked by a now-withdrawn extradition bill since March. The rallies have since evolved into a wider movement against the government, marked by violent clashes between protesters and police.
Video ID: 20191224-027
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191224-027
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly