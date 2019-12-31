Hong Kong: Spectacular lightshow over Victoria Harbour marks the new year

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hong Kong saw in the new year with a lightshow and toned down fireworks display, Tuesday.

Victoria Harbour took centre stage for Hong Kong’s NYE countdown as the territory marked the start of 2020. The facade of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) was turned into a giant clock to count down to the new year before an enriched version of ‘A Symphony of Lights’ multimedia show began.

Searchlights, LED screens and lasers accompanied a muted fireworks display to mark the end of the decade. The usual large-scale fireworks display was cancelled this year, with Hong Kong authorities citing security concerns amid ongoing protests.

Courtesy credit: Hong Kong Tourism Board

