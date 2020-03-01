Hong Kong: Streets set on fire as demonstrators mark Prince Edward station arrests’ anniv.

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters were seen setting streets on fire, with the police present in the area near Prince Edward railway station on Saturday, as people gathered to mark mass arrests happened there half a year ago.

Police stormed the station on August 31, arresting dozens of those who were reportedly on their way home after staging protests with demonstrators criticising police for alleged brutality.

The protests in Hong Kong which began last year were largely triggered by an amendment bill for the extradition of criminal fugitives which led to concerns among Hong Kong residents that the bill would subject them to foreign rules, notably those of mainland China.

