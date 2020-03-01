-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Hong Kong: Streets set on fire as demonstrators mark Prince Edward station arrests’ anniv.
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Protesters were seen setting streets on fire, with the police present in the area near Prince Edward railway station on Saturday, as people gathered to mark mass arrests happened there half a year ago.
Police stormed the station on August 31, arresting dozens of those who were reportedly on their way home after staging protests with demonstrators criticising police for alleged brutality.
The protests in Hong Kong which began last year were largely triggered by an amendment bill for the extradition of criminal fugitives which led to concerns among Hong Kong residents that the bill would subject them to foreign rules, notably those of mainland China.
Video ID: 20200301-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200301-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly