Hong Kong: Thousands defy lockdown orders to protest China’s security law | DW News
In Hong Kong, thousands took to the streets to protest Beijing’s plans to impose a security law on the former British colony. It would bypass the local legislature and is expected to ban what China calls treason and sedition. Pro-democracy campaigners say it’s a threat to Hong Kong’s freedoms and semi-autonomy. Hong Kong’s security chief says “terrorism” is on the rise in the city as police arrested some 180 protesters during renewed unrest.
And markets in Hong Kong fell after this weekend’s protests over the proposed national security bill
